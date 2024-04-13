Air India reroutes flights over Iran amid growing unrest in Middle East

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Air India flights on Saturday steered clear of Iranian airspace, as reported by TOI. Air India AI 161, departing from Delhi at 4:30 am, opted for an alternate route to London, avoiding flying over Iran.

This action follows a Ministry of External Affairs advisory urging Indian nationals to refrain from traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice, given the tensions and the risk of significant military escalation in both countries.

Israel prepared for a potential attack from Iran or its allies on Friday, amid increasing warnings of retaliation. This follows an attack on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus last week, resulting in the death of a senior commander from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers.

Israel did not officially admit to carrying out the airstrike on April 1. However, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that Israel "must be punished and shall be" for what he considered an operation equivalent to an attack on Iranian territory.

US President Joe Biden stated that he wouldn't disclose classified information but expressed his anticipation that an attack by Iran might occur "sooner, rather than later." He made these remarks to reporters at the White House following a virtual speech to a civil rights conference.

The US swiftly deployed warships to safeguard Israel and American forces in the region, aiming to prevent a potential direct attack from Iran. The move comes amid concerns that such an attack could occur as early as Friday or Saturday, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The US actions, aimed at preventing a broader conflict in the Middle East, were prompted by a warning from a knowledgeable source regarding the possible timing and location of an Iranian attack, according to the newspaper. However, someone briefed by the Iranian leadership mentioned that while discussions about launching an attack are ongoing, no definitive decision has been reached yet, as per the Journal.