Air India temporarily halts flights to Tel Aviv amid growing tension in region

Air India has decided to temporarily stop flights to Tel Aviv due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran. This means that direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for the time being.

Air India runs four flights each week between New Delhi and the Israeli city.

The Tata group-owned carrier resumed service to Tel Aviv on March 3 after an almost five-month hiatus. Air India cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv from October 7, 2023, in response to the Hamas attack on the Israeli metropolis.

On Saturday night, Iran and its allies from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq fired over 200 projectiles at Israel, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Despite this, an Air India flight landed safely in Tel Aviv at Tel Aviv International Airport. It's scheduled to fly back to India from Tel Aviv. Currently, El Al and Air India are the main airlines offering commercial flights between Israel and India.

To ensure passenger safety amidst rising tensions between Iran and Israel, India's major airlines, Air India and Vistara, have decided to avoid Iranian airspace. They're opting for longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations. This decision comes after the Indian government advised citizens to avoid traveling to Iran. By taking these precautions, the airlines aim to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain smooth operations.

Vistara Air released a statement explaining their decision to alter flight paths because of the tensions between Iran and Israel.

Vistara Airlines said, "Due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, we are making changes to flight-paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead."

On April 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel until further notice due to current tensions. They also urged those already in these countries to reach out to Indian embassies and register themselves.

In an official release, the MEA said, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with the Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum."

Tensions between Iran and Israel rose in the midst of Israel's ongoing battle with Hamas. Tehran reportedly pledged vengeance after Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing at least seven people.