Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as new Air Force chief from September 30 

The government on September 21 announced that it has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh — the current Vice Chief of the Air Staff — as the next Chief of the Air Staff.

In a press release, the government said it had “appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024.”

The current Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari's term ends on September 30.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh took over as 47th Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force on February 1, 2023. His journey in the Indian Air Force began in 1984. Singh was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 21, 1984. Prior to taking command of the prestigious Central Air Command (CAC), he served as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command.

After graduating from the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, Air Marshal Singh has over 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

Air Marshal Singh was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre, where he tested the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas. The future chief has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.

Singh led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia and has also held important staff appointments like the Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command.