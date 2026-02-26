Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: CID probes sabotage, criminal negligence angle

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, with officials saying the investigation is focused on determining whether the tragedy involved sabotage, criminal negligence, or any other unlawful act, as per reported by PTI.

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Addressing a press conference, ADG (CID) Sunil Ramanand said the inquiry is being conducted in a detailed, structured and professional manner to ensure all possible angles are examined.

“The purpose of the CID probe is to determine whether there was any foul play in the plane crash. It will also examine whether there was any criminal negligence. Thirdly, the probe will ascertain whether any criminal act, including illegal omission, led to the crash,” Ramanand said.

He said the CID has already collected several pieces of evidence and is coordinating with aviation authorities. The findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will be incorporated into the ongoing investigation once its report is submitted.

“If any criminal angle, including negligence or sabotage, is established in the probe, the CID will register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he added.

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Considering the seriousness of the incident, the state government has also written to the Centre seeking a CBI investigation into the matter, officials said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK), operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, resulting in the deaths of Ajit Pawar and four others.

Following the tragedy, an accidental death report was initially registered at the Baramati Taluka police station. The case was later transferred to the CID for further investigation as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.