IPO listing: India tweaks IPO rules to help big tech, digital firms list with smaller stake dilution

Under the revised rules, companies with a post-issue market capitalisation of more than ₹5 lakh crore will now be allowed to dilute as little as 2.5% of their equity during an IPO. Earlier, companies were required to offer a larger shareholding to the public to meet minimum public shareholding norms. The change was notified by the government after earlier approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as part of efforts to make India’s capital markets more attractive for large, high-value enterprises.

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The relaxation is expected to benefit large technology, digital, and infrastructure companies that may want to access public markets but prefer to retain greater ownership control in the early years after listing. Allowing smaller dilution at the time of IPO helps promoters maintain stability while still enabling companies to raise capital from public investors. Over time, these companies can gradually increase public shareholding to meet regulatory requirements.

Market participants believe the move brings India closer to global listing practices, where large corporations often begin with smaller public floats and expand them later as the business grows. In major global markets such as the United States, companies are not always required to dilute large stakes at the time of listing, which makes it easier for high-value firms to go public without losing control.

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The rule change could pave the way for some of the biggest IPOs in India’s history. Investment bankers say the revised norms may encourage large conglomerates and digital businesses to consider public listings that were previously delayed due to regulatory constraints. Some potential listings could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, making them among the largest offerings in the Indian market.

The reform also comes at a time when India is trying to maintain momentum in primary markets after a strong year for IPO activity. Companies raised about $22 billion through IPOs in 2025, making it one of the busiest years for capital raising in the country. However, market activity slowed in early 2026, prompting policymakers to introduce measures that could revive investor interest and attract large issuers.

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Experts say the new IPO rules could deepen India’s capital markets by bringing more high-quality companies to the exchanges and giving investors access to large growth stories. By allowing greater flexibility while maintaining regulatory oversight, the changes are expected to strengthen India’s position as a leading destination for equity fundraising in the coming years.