Maharashtra political crisis: NCP leaders meet Fadnavis, urge him to retain Ajit Pawar's portfolios

Senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to request retention of the cabinet portfolios previously held by Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday. The delegation, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal, visited the Chief Minister's Varsha bungalow on Friday to secure influential posts such as Finance, State Excise and Sports for the party. This move highlights the NCP's effort to maintain its influence within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and signals a critical phase in the party's internal dynamics.

Ajit Pawar's sudden death prompted the NCP to convene a legislative party meeting on Sunday, with Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar—Ajit Pawar's wife—expected to be elected as the new leader of the legislative party. The party, which remains part of the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti coalition, is also preparing to decide on a new party president during a Saturday meeting, reflecting an urgent need for leadership continuity.

The loss has reignited discussions about a possible merger with the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar. Senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said Ajit Pawar believed the two factions should reunite and had begun taking steps toward a merger, though the process was delayed by the Zilla Parishad polls. Leaders from the Sharad Pawar camp, including Eknath Khadse, have described talks of a merger as "almost finalised."

The NCP is preparing to submit a formal letter to Chief Minister Fadnavis, demanding that the portfolios previously held by Ajit Pawar remain within the party’s quota to ensure continued control over key departments.

After the meeting, Praful Patel emphasised the need for a timely appointment to Ajit Pawar’s cabinet post while acknowledging public sentiment.

He stated, "We are partners in the Mahayuti alliance, so we have to take the right decision to fill the post held by Ajit Pawar as soon as possible. At the same time, we need to consider the jan bhavna (public sentiment) before taking any decision. We must give the family some time to come out of their grief. We will soon discuss the party’s future course with Sunetra Pawar and the family."

The NCP's efforts to retain Ajit Pawar's portfolios reflect concerns over stability within the coalition and the potential for a realignment of alliances. With legislative party and president elections imminent, the NCP faces critical decisions that will determine its immediate strategy as it navigates the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's passing.