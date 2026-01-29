Maharashtra politics update: In the wake of Ajit Pawar’s sudden death in the Baramati plane crash, Maharashtra’s political landscape is witnessing a fresh churn. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has begun moving swiftly to fill the vacuum left by its tallest leader, triggering intense speculation over who will inherit his political mantle.

Ajit Pawar and four others passed away on Wednesday after an aircraft crashed 200 metres from the edge of the Baramati airstrip.

At the centre of the unfolding succession drama is Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife and a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. The NCP is preparing to propose her name for the post of Maharashtra deputy chief minister, sources told India Today.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Sunil Tatkare have already held internal discussions with Sunetra Pawar, India Today reported, citing sources familiar with the developments. The consultations are seen as part of a broader strategy to ensure continuity in leadership and retain the party’s stronghold in Baramati.

Sunetra Pawar is also expected to contest from the seat vacated by Ajit Pawar, paving the way for her formal entry into state politics. The party’s proposal reportedly includes her induction into the Maharashtra cabinet as deputy chief minister.

The NCP leadership is likely to take the matter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days to discuss the proposal and chart out the party’s future course of action.

Patel may take the lead in steering the NCP during this phase. Adding momentum to the push, senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal said on Thursday that there is strong public sentiment in favour of bringing Sunetra Pawar into state politics.

Discussions on a possible merger with NCP (SP), led by Sharad Pawar, are likely to be taken up later, sources added. Ajit Pawar had been in talks with NCP(SP) regarding a merger since the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

''The two factions are already together. Everyone has realised that there is no point in remaining scattered and have to be together," said Zirwal said on the merger of the two NCP groups.