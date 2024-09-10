Ajit Pawar will contest from his current assembly seat Baramati: Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would contest the upcoming assembly polls from Baramati, his family bastion in Pune.

Chhagan Bhujbal's remarks came a day after Pawar suggested Baramati should get a new MLA so that the constituency's voters realise his importance.

Related Articles

The Baramati assembly segment is part of the Lok Sabha seat of the same name which is represented by Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar had fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya but the latter bagged the seat.

Speaking at a gathering in Baramati, Ajit Pawar on Sunday remarked that despite undertaking extensive development works in the constituency, voters did not support him during the recent Lok Sabha elections, where his wife Sunetra was pitted against Sule. Sunetra Pawar lost the elections to Sule by more than 1.50 lakh votes.

Ajit Pawar said once there is a new representative, the people of the Baramati assembly constituency will realise his importance. When asked about the possibility of Ajit Pawar not seeking re-election from Baramati, Bhujbal asserted, "Ajit Pawar is our captain. He can not put down weapons like this. He will contest from the Baramati assembly constituency and win with a huge margin."

The NCP is part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which also consists of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November.