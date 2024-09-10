Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief's son hits vehicles in Nagpur, Bawankule says...

An Audi car, owned by the son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, hit two other cars and a two-wheeler in Nagpur on Monday night. Both the cars and the two-wheeler got damaged and passengers in the car sustained minor injuries, newswire ANI reported.

There were a total of five people in the car, including Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule, at the time of the accident. After the incident, two occupants of the car were arrested. The remaining three, including Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule, fled the crime scene.

A case of rash driving has been registered against Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chintamwar. Hawre was driving the car and Chintamwar was sitting next to him at the time of the accident.

The two occupants who got arrested were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the accident. They were returning from a bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, as per media reports.

The speeding Audi car first hit complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at around 1 am and then a moped, leaving its riders injured. Sonkamble said that the Audi struck some more vehicles moving towards the Mankapur area.

"At T-Point, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near the Mankapur bridge. Three occupants, including Sanket Bawankule, fled," Sonkamble said.

He added that the occupants of the Polo car stopped Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chintanwar, who were taken to the Tehsil police station. Hawre and Chintamwar were handed over for further probe to the Sitabuldi police station, Jitendra Sonkamble noted.

Hawre and Chintanwar were later released on bail. Speaking on the incident, Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted that the Audi was registered in his son's name. He also said that the police should conduct a fair and complete investigation into the matter and that no one should be treated differently.

"Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police system. Justice should be equal to all whether one is related to politics or anyone else," he said.