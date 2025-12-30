All about Aviva Baig, the Delhi-based artist set to marry Raihan Vadra

As wedding plans begin in the Gandhi–Vadra family, all eyes are on Aviva Baig, who is set to marry Raihan Vadra, son of Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra.

The couple is expected to formalise their long-term relationship with a private engagement ceremony in Rajasthan, likely in early January 2026. Sources close to the family said the event will span two to three days. While neither family has made an official announcement, preparations are reportedly underway.

Raihan and Aviva have been together for around seven years. Raihan recently proposed, and both families have given their consent. Aviva also shared a photograph with Raihan on Instagram, later adding it to her highlights, sparking speculation about their engagement.

Aviva hails from a Delhi-based family known to be close to the Vadras. She completed her early education in the capital and holds a degree in Media Communications and Journalism. She has built a career in the creative arts, largely staying away from the political spotlight.

A professional photographer, producer, and former national-level footballer, Aviva’s work focuses on nature, everyday life, and visual storytelling, often capturing moments from the perspective of a quiet observer.

Over the past five years, she has showcased her work across India. Her exhibitions include You Cannot Miss This with Method Gallery (2023), the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme (2023), The Illusory World at The Quorum Club (2019), and India Design ID with K2 India (2018). Her work has also been featured on several national and international platforms.

Beyond photography, Aviva has worked across various media roles. She is a freelance producer with PlusRymn and has previously worked as a junior project manager at PROPAGANDA, a marketing intern at Art Chain India, and editor-in-chief of The Journal at I Parliament. She has also interned with Verve magazine and Creative IMAGE Magazine. Aviva is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company serving clients across India.

Raihan Vadra, 25, is an installation and visual artist who has held a solo exhibition titled Dark Perception. Educated in Delhi, Dehradun, and London, he has a keen interest in nature photography and travel, and has largely stayed away from active political engagements.

While a wedding date is yet to be confirmed, the engagement is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter for the couple, who share a strong bond through art, photography, and creative expression.