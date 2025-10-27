All about Justice Surya Kant, set to succeed BR Gavai and become first CJI from Haryana

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has formally recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor to the Centre, initiating the process for Justice Kant to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India. This recommendation, if approved by the Law Ministry, positions Justice Kant to serve in the country's highest judicial office until 9 February 2027. Justice Gavai’s tenure concludes on 23 November, making this announcement a timely step in accordance with established judicial conventions.

Justice Surya Kant would become the first person from Haryana to occupy the top position in the Supreme Court. His elevation, subject to government approval, reflects the tradition that the senior-most judge assumes the role of Chief Justice after the incumbent's retirement.

About Justice Surya Kant

Born on 10 February 1962 in a village in Haryana’s Hisar district, Justice Kant’s background is notable for the absence of a family legacy in law. His father worked as a teacher, and Justice Kant completed his early education at a village school, later earning his law degree from Maharshi Dayanand University in 1984.

Justice Kant began his legal career at the district court in Hisar and subsequently moved to Chandigarh to practise at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. At the age of 38, he became the youngest advocate general of Haryana, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey.

In 2004, Justice Kant was elevated to the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He went on to further his academic pursuits, obtaining a master’s degree from Kurukshetra University in 2011.

He served for over fourteen years at the Punjab and Haryana High Court before being appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in October 2018. Justice Kant’s elevation to the Supreme Court took place on 24 May 2019, adding to his extensive experience across the judicial system. His anticipated term as Chief Justice is likely to last about fourteen months.

Justice Surya Kant's landmark judgments

During his tenure on the bench, Justice Kant became known for his balanced judgments and calm approach.

As a Supreme Court judge, he has contributed to key rulings, including the 2023 decision on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2024, he was also a part of the bench that upheld the validity of Section 6A concerning Assam-related citizenship issues.

He was also on the bench that overturned a previous ruling related to the Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, allowing for the reconsideration of minority status for the university.

In 2022, Justice Kant also upheld the constitutional validity of the one rank-one pension (OROP) scheme for the armed forces. Furthermore, he was on the bench that appointed a committee to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.