Uttarakhand bus accident: 36 killed as bus falls into 200-metre-deep gorge in Almora, 24 injured

“The local administration and SDRF teams at the accident site are working rapidly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift seriously injured passengers if required,” CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought a magisterial inquiry into the bus accident in Marchula, Almora. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought a magisterial inquiry into the bus accident in Marchula, Almora.

A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on November 4, killing at least 36 of the about 60 people on board and injuring 24. 

Four of the injured are serious out of which three were airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh and one was taken to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, Almora District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said.

There were around 60 people on board the 43-seater bus when the accident took place, he said, adding that overloading of the vehicle could have led to the accident, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought a magisterial inquiry into the bus accident in Marchula, Almora. Almora Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said that the death toll is expected to rise. 

The 43-seater bus plunged into a 200-metre gorge and landed close to a rivulet in Almora's Marchula area just 35 km before its destination Ramnagar, he said.

Along with SDRF, a NDRF team has also reached the spot to join in the rescue operations. 

“Very sad news has been received about the casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations swiftly,” Dhami posted on X (formally twitter). 

The chief minister also announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. He has also directed suspension of the ARTO enforcement of the concerned area of Pauri and Almora. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Nov 04, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
