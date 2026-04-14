Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, history, significance; what's open and closed on April 14

India will observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, commemorating the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar — jurist, economist, social reformer, and chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The day is marked each year as a tribute to his lifelong struggle for equality, dignity, and constitutional rights.

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Celebrated across the country, Ambedkar Jayanti serves as both a national day of remembrance and a public holiday in several regions. This year, April 14 falls on a Tuesday.

Why Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated

Dr Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. Despite enduring caste-based discrimination in his early years, he rose to become one of India’s most influential thinkers, legal minds, and social reformers.

He pursued higher education at Columbia University and the London School of Economics, later serving as independent India’s first Law Minister. He played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution of India, embedding in it the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed not just to mark his birth anniversary, but also to reaffirm the ideals of social justice, education, and equal opportunity that he consistently championed throughout his life.

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How the day is observed

Across India, people pay tribute to Babasaheb through floral offerings, rallies, public gatherings, and cultural programmes. Educational institutions frequently organise essay competitions, debates, and discussions highlighting his contributions to law, democracy, and social reform.

The occasion carries deep emotional and social significance, particularly for Dalit communities and others who regard Dr Ambedkar as a powerful symbol of empowerment and resistance against discrimination.

Ambedkar Jayanti is also observed by Indian communities abroad, including in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, reflecting his global legacy.

Will banks, schools, and offices remain shut on April 14?

As Ambedkar Jayanti is a gazetted holiday, several institutions are expected to remain closed on April 14. These include:

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Government offices in many states

Public sector undertakings

Courts

Government schools and colleges

Post offices

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Private offices and schools may remain open, depending on local regulations and employer policies.

Are banks open or closed?

Bank branches are likely to remain closed in several cities, subject to RBI holiday schedules and local notifications. Cities where closures are expected include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, among others.

However, digital banking services such as ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and WhatsApp banking will continue to function without disruption.

What remains open?

Most retail shops, private establishments, hospitals, transport services, and other essential services are expected to operate as usual, although business hours may vary depending on the city and local conditions.