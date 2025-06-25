The US did not just take control of the Nur Khan base — it also operated out of two other Pakistani airfields: Jacobabad and Pasni.

Former Pakistan Lieutenant General Shahid Azeez revealed in an old interview that Pakistani troops were not even allowed to enter their bases, which were under American control during its post-9/11 war on terror. He said that President Pervez Musharraf had allowed Americans access to the bases despite opposition from army commanders as Pakistan had decided to remain neutral in the war.

"This decision wasn't made in a manner that had anyone's support," the former general said when asked whether he supported Pakistan's move to allow Americans to use airbases. "One time, the President came — it wasn't a Corps Commanders' Conference — but whenever he would come to GHQ, the Vice Chief, CGS, DGMO, DGMI, sometimes the DG ISPR would be present. And a few officers from the Military Operations Directorate (MO), who were involved in the presentations, would also be there."

"It was in that forum that this matter came up. The President said that America is requesting that we provide some facility at the Jacobabad airfield — that if any of their jets were hit, they be allowed to touch down there to save the pilot's life. Everyone present there opposed it — because the President had initially committed that Pakistan would remain completely neutral in this war. People had agreed to whatever was happening in the war on that basis."

Azeez said the President faced significant opposition, but he stated: "I've already given commitment to the US". "There were four or five of us there, and we all said that this would be a big mistake — that American jets would land and take off from Pakistani airports. The President said: 'I'm granting this permission purely on humanitarian grounds. And I have already granted it'."

Sometime later, the former general added, a message came from the President's House asking for troops to be sent to Jacobabad airport for security. When we sent the troops, "they reported back that the Americans had already taken control of Jacobabad airfield — and we weren't allowed to enter."

"So we deployed our security perimeter outside the American one," Azeez said. "Later, we were informed that jets were coming and going from there on a daily basis."

Azeez further said that later he, through his private contacts, learned that the Pasni airfield was also under American control from the beginning — "I hadn't known this. An Air Force officer who was the liaison officer at Pasni told me, "The PAF has a liaison officer in Jacobabad as well, and we both exchange visits."

The Jacobabad Airfield, also known as Shahbaz Airbase, serves as the home of the No. 5 Squadron, which operates F-16 fighter jets, according to a report by the Indian Defence Research Wing. This airfield has historically been a forward operating base for both Pakistani and allied forces, including Americans.

Jacobabad is predominantly a tribal area with a strong presence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, which opposed the US policies in Afghanistan.

As per a Dawn report published in October 2001, just days after the US began its war in Afghanistan, the American military aircraft, and helicopters had started using the heavily-guarded Jacobabad base, and no one was allowed to get through the surroundings of the airport.

As per the report, senior military spokesperson Rashid Qureshi told AFP he was "not sure" whether the US forces were using Jacobabad. "We cannot disclose the practicals of our logistic support to the United States. Do not expect us to reveal that."

'Nur Khan base under American Control'

Earlier, Pakistani expert Imtiaz Gul made a revelation that Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase was controlled by the Americans. In a podcast that went viral after India's Operation Sindoor, Gul said the American planes used to come and go from the Nur Khan base and that Pakistanis did not even know what cargo they carried. At one time, he said, a Pakistani Air Force officer suspected and tried to know what the American planes carried - they said, "Sorry, we can't tell you." When the officer insisted, Gul claimed, the American officer pulled out his pistol and said - "you are not authorised to know".



