Amit Shah hands over citizenship certificates to 188 Hindu refugees in Gujarat 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted the Congress, saying a large number of refugees were denied citizenship rights in the country due to the appeasement policy of past governments led by the grand old party. Shah handed over citizenship certificates to 188 Hindu refugees in Gujarat.

Speaking at the occasion, the Home Minister said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is about giving rights and justice to lakhs of refugees. He also assured Muslims that there is no provision in the CAA to take away anyone's citizenship, as it is about granting citizenship.

The past governments allowed crores of intruders into the country and made them citizens illegally, Shah said. At the same time, they denied citizenship to those who followed the law and applied for the same by saying there was no legal provision for it, he added.

The CAA has been enacted by the BJP government. However, the Congress and other opposition parties such as Mamata Banerjee's TMC and RJD have been opposing the law.

"Because of the policy of appeasement of past governments run by the Congress and its allies, those who came to the country for refuge did not get rights and justice," the Home Minister said. He said Bangladesh had 27 per cent Hindus at the time of partition, but today they are just 9 per cent as they have been subjected to forced religious conversion.

The Government of India notified Citizenship (Amendment) Rules on March 11 2024. The law allows citizenship to people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have entered into India up to December 31, 2014 on account of persecution on grounds of religion.

The first set of citizenship certificates were issued on May 15