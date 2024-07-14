Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to continue their wedding celebrations in London

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who celebrated their wedding in a grand ceremony on July 12, are set to continue their celebrations in London with family and friends, India Today reported.

A source close to the family mentioned that the Ambanis are expected to depart for London within a week.

Anant Ambani, the youngest member of the Ambani family, married Radhika, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in Mumbai.

Their lavish wedding, following months of elaborate pre-wedding celebrations, has been hailed by many as the "wedding of the year."

The grand celebration, held at the Jio World Drive—owned by the Ambani family—attracted numerous film and media celebrities.

The pre-wedding festivities began in Jamnagar, Gujarat, featuring performances by pop star Rihanna and an array of Bollywood's biggest names.

In June, the celebrations continued with a luxurious cruise party through Italy and the South of France, featuring performances by the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Last week in Mumbai, singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performed at the 'sangeet' ceremony.

Notable guests at the wedding celebrations included former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The celebrations will carry on with a lavish reception on July 14.