scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Andhra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Mohan Reddy concedes defeat, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM

Feedback

Andhra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Mohan Reddy concedes defeat, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result Live Updates: The Telugu Desam Party was ahead on 127 seats, while YSRCP was a distant second, leading on 22 seats as of 11.15 am, Election Commission data showed.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
N Chandrababu Naidu’s emotional appeal, framing this as his “last election,” can influence the TDP’s future. N Chandrababu Naidu’s emotional appeal, framing this as his “last election,” can influence the TDP’s future.

In a reversal of the 2019 results, the ruling YSRCP government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been decimated by the TDP-led alliance comprising the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party.

The NDA alliance is leading in over 150 of the 175 Assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, a stark contrast to the YSRCP’s 2019 landslide victory. Jagan has reportedly resigned. 

Reddy and Botcha Satyanaryana were the only YSRCP leaders leading in their constituencies of Pulivendula and Cheepuripalle. 
 

Alliance LEADS WINS
TDP+ 137  
YSRC 18  
Congress 0  

What worked in NDA's favour

The results show JSP leader Pawan Kalyan successfully bridged the traditional divide between the Kamma and Kapu communities. N Chandrababu Naidu’s emotional appeal, framing this as his “last election,” was also a factor

  1.  

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement