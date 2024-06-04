Andhra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Mohan Reddy concedes defeat, Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM

In a reversal of the 2019 results, the ruling YSRCP government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been decimated by the TDP-led alliance comprising the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party.



The NDA alliance is leading in over 150 of the 175 Assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, a stark contrast to the YSRCP’s 2019 landslide victory. Jagan has reportedly resigned.

Reddy and Botcha Satyanaryana were the only YSRCP leaders leading in their constituencies of Pulivendula and Cheepuripalle.



Alliance LEADS WINS TDP+ 137 YSRC 18 Congress 0

What worked in NDA's favour

The results show JSP leader Pawan Kalyan successfully bridged the traditional divide between the Kamma and Kapu communities. N Chandrababu Naidu’s emotional appeal, framing this as his “last election,” was also a factor