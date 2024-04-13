scorecardresearch
Business Today
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy suffers injury during roadshow in Vijayawada

The incident occurred near Vivekananda School center in Singhnagar. The Chief Minister was struck above the left eyebrow, causing a deep gash, while MLA Vellampalli, standing beside him, also sustained an injury to his left eye.

YS Jagan was waving to the crowd when the incident happened. YS Jagan was waving to the crowd when the incident happened.

In a startling incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when an unidentified person threw a stone at him while he was passing through Vijayawada during his bus tour 'Memantha Siddham'. The incident occurred near Vivekananda School center in Singhnagar. The Chief Minister was struck above the left eyebrow, causing a deep gash, while MLA Vellampalli, standing beside him, also sustained an injury to his left eye.

YS Jagan was waving to the crowd when the incident happened. He was quickly taken inside the bus where doctors treated him and confirmed he was not in danger. YS Jagan resumed his journey afterward. YSRCP leaders in Vijayawada blamed TDP activists for the attack.

 

During the campaign, YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, who was accompanying the Chief Minister, also suffered injuries to his left eye. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy received immediate medical attention and then resumed the roadshow.

Story to be updated soon

Published on: Apr 13, 2024, 9:47 PM IST
