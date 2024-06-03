Andhra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu emerges as Kingmaker

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party has swept Andhra Pradesh assembly and Lok Sabha polls as part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is likely to emerge as kingmaker at national level.

As per early trends, the NDA, bolstered by TDP's 14 seats, is crossing the majority mark. The party contested 17 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats and it emerged that it has got support from across the state.

Aliiance Leads Win NDA 21 INDIA 0 YSRCP 4

The 25 seats from Andhra Pradesh are crucial for the BJP. NDA’s significant win in Andhra Pradesh will reflect successful seat-sharing strategies and effective counteraction of anti-incumbency sentiments. It will underscore the TDP's pivotal role in the alliance and the potential diminishing influence of the YSRCP despite its previous dominance.