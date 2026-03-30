'Animals are not props': Foreign artist's viral Jaipur elephant photoshoot sparks ethical debate

A photoshoot in Jaipur featuring a brightly painted elephant has triggered widespread outrage online, with social media users questioning the ethics of using animals in such creative projects. The visuals, which show a model posing atop a pink-painted elephant at what appears to be a heritage-style location, have rapidly circulated across platforms, drawing sharp reactions.

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The photographer behind the shoot, Julia Buruleva, described the concept as a result of her extended stay in Jaipur, where she said she was inspired by the city's colours and cultural imagery. In her post, she explained, "I spent 6 weeks in Jaipur… this idea appeared: a pink elephant against classic Rajasthani gates," adding that elephants felt like an unavoidable part of Rajasthan's visual identity.

She further noted that elephants are often decorated during festivals, saying, "They're often decorated for celebrations… I decided on one solid bright pink elephant," while also asserting that only locally sourced organic colours were used and that the animal was safe.

Viral outrage and ethical concerns

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Despite the explanation, the shoot has faced intense backlash, with many users calling out the use of a live animal as a prop for aesthetic purposes.

One user wrote, "Let's go to India and paint elephants so my Instagram can get some likes. This is not art, this is pure ANIMAL ABUSE and so not ok to glorify it."

Another commented, "Animals are not props… Maybe no harm done, but it says a lot about your 'creative process'."

Some responses struck a more measured tone while still expressing discomfort. "Hey Julia, I love that you loved our city to showcase your art. Next time please don't paint the elephant… Much love from Jaipur," one user wrote.

Others pointed to broader concerns about animal welfare in the region. "Before doing any projects with animals you should research on how they are treated… When you make money out of your art using animals like elephants you are not helping stopping the business," a comment read.

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The backlash also took on a cultural dimension. "Would they let you do this in your own country?... While I am all for creative process, but this isn't okay!" another user said.

A more direct reaction stated, "Elephants don't belong in a fort… they are definitely not a canvas for your artistic expression."

Authorities step in

The controversy has now reached authorities, with the Rajasthan forest department initiating a probe to examine whether any wildlife protection norms were violated during the shoot.

The incident has reignited debate around the boundaries of artistic expression, especially when it intersects with animal welfare and cultural sensitivity, with many calling for stricter oversight in such cases.