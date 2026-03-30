‘Preparing for possible nuclear use’: Representative at UN quits, says seniors serving a powerful lobby

Mohamad Safa, who has served as the Permanent Representative of the Patriotic Vision Organization (PVA) to the UN for nearly twelve years, quit over the international body’s preparation for “possible nuclear weapon use”. He said that the seniors at the UN are not serving the body but a powerful lobby. Safa also said the UN “abandoned” him at a time when he was receiving death threats, financial penalties and censorship.

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In his resignation letter last week, Safa said he has been wanting to resign since 2023 after it became clear to him “that some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN”. “I cannot in good conscience be part of or witness to what is happening at a time when the top UN officials refuse to describe what is happening in Gaza as genocide, what is happening in Lebanon as war crimes and ethnic cleansing, that the war on Iran is illegal under international law, that Iran posed no imminent threat to world peace, and clearly they do not want to accuse Israel and the United States of violating international law and committing war crimes-effectively shielding decision-makers from such designation-all due to pressure from powerful lobby,” he accused.

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Safa said he has long supported the goals of the UN to promote peace and prosperity after World War II but the powerful lobby imposed a “new world order” by the end of 2023, starting with Gaza.

“I received death threats for me and my family, and the UN has abandoned me. I received financial penalties, and the UN has abandoned me. Now, I am being censored at the UN, denied my right to freedom of expression,” he said referring to the UN seniors, who he accused of abusing their power to serve the powerful lobby.

“Early this year, senior officials and influential diplomats, supported by global media and social media algorithms, deployed a misinformation campaign claiming an Iran nuclear threat and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran but throughout the region, further their own agenda. This lobby was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to world peace. This was a lie and is the same tactic used to commit genocide in Gaza and the same tactic is being used now to ethnic cleansing and the occupation of Lebanon,” he said.

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In a more recent post – today – Safa said people perhaps do not understand the gravity of the situation as the “UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran”.

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

He said nuking Tehran that has a population of around 10,000,000 people is like nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, or London. “I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late,” he said.

Safa, referring to the US’ ‘No Kings’ protest, urged people to take to the streets and protest for humanity and the future.

Demonstrators protested against Trump's deportation policies, war in Iran, and other actions in rallies across the United States on Saturday. This was the third round of the "No Kings" rallies. Over 3,200 events were planned in all 50 states. Large gatherings took place in New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington.

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US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a critic of Trump, spoke at the event in Minnesota. Sanders said, "We will not allow this country to descend into authoritarianism or oligarchy in America. We, the people, will rule."