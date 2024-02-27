Another blow to INDIA in Bihar: 2 Congress MLAs, 1 RJD member resign ahead of Lok Sabha election

Three MLAs of the 'Mahagathbandhan' led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar resigned from their parties' primary membership on Tuesday.

Despite initial reports suggesting they had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it was later clarified that they had only extended their support to the NDA-led Bihar government.

They have not yet formally joined either the BJP or JDU. The legislators who resigned were Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav of the Congress, and Sangita Kumari of the RJD.

Murari Prasad Gautam, a Congress legislator and former Bihar minister, represents the Chenari constituency in the Vidhan Sabha. Siddharth Saurav is the representative for the Vikram constituency, and Sangeeta Devi from the RJD comes from the Mohaniya Vidhan Sabha seat.

This development is another setback for the Opposition-led INDIA bloc in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, the three were seen sitting with treasury members in the Bihar Assembly.

It's worth mentioning that Murari Gautam lost his Cabinet berth last month due to Nitish Kumar's sudden departure from the 'Mahagathbandhan' and rejoining the NDA. Siddharth Saurav, as per reports, expressed discontent with the state leadership of the Congress.

The recent switch of MLAs comes after three RJD MLAs left the party when the new government headed by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, with BJP as an ally, won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly.

The NDA government in Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, won the trust vote on February 12, with 129 MLAs voting in favour. The NDA, which includes the JD(U), BJP, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and an Independent, currently has a combined strength of 128 in the 243-strong Assembly.

