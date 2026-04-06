Another India-flagged vessel carrying 46,650 MT of LPG crosses Hormuz

The India-flagged vessel Green Sanvi has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), news agency ANI reported on Monday, citing sources.

This marks the eighth India-flagged vessel to safely navigate the vital shipping route since the war in West Asia began on February 28.

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The Green Sanvi joins a growing number of Indian vessels making crucial deliveries despite the ongoing conflict in the region. The vessel's safe passage follows a similar operation earlier in the week when the Green Asha also crossed the Strait. Both ships are part of India's continued efforts to secure energy supply routes amid growing tensions in the Gulf.

Earlier on March 28, the MT Jag Vasant, another India-flagged LPG carrier, arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a cargo of 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG. The vessel is set to transfer its cargo to another ship through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation at anchorage.

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The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely, with warships on standby to support merchant vessels.

During a briefing on developments in the Gulf region, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, stated that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored.

"All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he added. "18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are in the region. Over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally," Mangal informed.