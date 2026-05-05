Expert strategy RPower, BEL, Bharat Forge, BEML: Target prices, outlook | Daily Calls on BTTV

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Nishit Bipin Doshi, Founder of Vidyasagar Investments shared his views on select capital, power and defence stocks as per the request.



Reliance Power

Gaurav, who owns 1,000 shares of Reliance Power Ltd, bought at Rs 28.5 apeice. He asked views on the stock for next 1-3 months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Answering this Doshi said that the stock has remains sideways lately, nearly two weeks, after witnessing a strong recovery from the lower level. He suggest the trader may continued to hold the stock for a target of Rs 32, with a stop loss of Rs 25.



Bharat Electronics

Vivek requested an analysis on Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for a period of 12 months (1 year), acquired the stock at Rs 461 per share.

Doshi said that the BEL saw some profit booking lately, but the momentum and bias remains overall positive. He suggested that the stock could be held for an year with a upside target of Rs 550, with a suggestion to buy the stock around Rs 400 levels to average the buying price.



Advertisement

BEML and Bharat Forge

Another viewer, Shrikant requested views on two stocks BEML Ltd and Bharat Forge Ltd. He bought the former one at Rs 1,000-levels, while the latter one was bought Rs 1,350 per share.

Doshi suggested that the investors may continue to hold BEML stocks for an upside up to Rs 2,000-2,200 as the momentum remains positive. He suggested to book partial profit, nearly 50 per cent, around these levels and may continue to hold the remaining portion.



Commenting Bharat Forge, Doshi said that the counter remains in a strong momentum, trading above its all key moving averages. Despite some resistance at its all-time high, the stock can rise to Rs 2,300 levels, where one may consider exiting half of his holdings. Doshi sees decent upside potential in both the counters.





Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)



Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-



- WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.



- You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.



Advertisement

Daily Calls contact details





YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

- Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

- BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.



When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday



About the show

Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions. You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.



Watch today's full show here:









(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)