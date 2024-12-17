Another low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

A fresh low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move in the northwest direction and come closer to the Tamil Nadu coast during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh state is likely to get moderate to heavy rains and some places heavy to very heavy rainfalls during the next three to four days," Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre MD KVS Srinivas said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, a low-pressure area was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal, causing widespread rainfall in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that minimum temperatures have fallen by 1-2℃ over some parts of Western Himalayan region and east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and interior Odisha and rose by 1-2°C over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal; many parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Northwest and Western India. Minimum temperatures were below normal over most parts of the country except South Peninsular India and Northeast India.

Amid chilly weather in Maharashtra, the weather department has predicted a further dip in temperatures in the state's central parts and Marathwada. Temperatures in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions may fall even more on Tuesday, though no such conditions are expected in areas like Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, North and South Maharashtra, an IMD official told PTI.

"In Madhya Maharashtra, temperatures have been recorded below normal for the past few days. For instance, Ahilyanagar reported a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees Celsius lower than usual. Pune city experienced a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, falling 4.3 degrees Celsius below its normal level," he said. However, in Mumbai, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius.