Antony Blinken, S Jaishankar meet: Leaders discuss US-India cooperation on global challenges

In a meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the collaborative efforts of both nations to tackle regional and ongoing global challenges.

This marks Jaishankar's first visit to the US since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power for a third term.

“Together, the US and India are working to address regional and global challenges. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and I met to discuss our continued cooperation on the climate crisis and ways we can promote regional security and prosperity,” Blinken stated following the meeting.

During the discussions, Blinken also acknowledged Modi's visit to Ukraine in August, reiterating the significance of achieving “a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” as noted by US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

Reflecting on the strong rapport between Modi and President Biden, Blinken remarked that it underscores the “value” both countries place on their bilateral ties and their expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors, including space, semiconductors, and clean energy.

“So, coming off the UN General Assembly, coming off the meetings that we had with the QUAD and bilaterally, this is a good opportunity for us to take stock of the many issues that we are working together on -- working together in a way that betters the lives of our own people and I think makes a positive contribution to the world,” Blinken added.

Jaishankar expressed his “delight” in holding talks with Blinken and highlighted the recent bilateral meetings between Modi and Biden. "Delighted to hold talks with Blinken in Washington DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and the QUAD meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, the situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine," Jaishankar noted.

Further elaborating on the meeting, the US State Department indicated that the two sides discussed their ongoing commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, closely coordinating on regional and global challenges, and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

“I think, on the bilateral side, there is a lot that we have done since our last meeting but there are global issues to discuss, including some of the events you mentioned today,” Jaishankar remarked during a subsequent discussion at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a prominent American think tank.

