'October 7th incident was a terrorist attack':  EAM S. Jaishankar on Israel-Iran conflict

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that “terrorism has no place in our world” and India will support efforts for early restoration of peace.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed his concern on the wider conflict between Israel and Iran. Speaking at the conversation at the Carnegie Endowment in the US earlier in the day, Jaishankar called Hamas’ attack on Israel a “terrorist attack".     

"...We regard the October 7th incident as a terrorist attack. We understand that Israel had a need to respond, but we also believe that any response by any country must take into account international humanitarian law and be careful about any damage or implications for civilian populations... We are very concerned about the possibility of a broadening conflict, not just in Lebanon but also regarding the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to some extent, anything that may happen between Iran and Israel. So, while it is one thing to be concerned...," EAM S. Jaishankar said.

In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

PM Modi underscored the significance of averting further escalation in the region, emphasizing that "Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages." He reiterated India's dedication to assisting in the swift restoration of peace and stability.

 

Published on: Oct 01, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
