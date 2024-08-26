'Apologise or...' : Ex-SCBA president's stern letter to Kapil Sibal over Kolkata rape-murder resolution

Adish C Aggarwala, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), on Sunday asked current president Kapil Sibal to withdraw a resolution on the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case passed last week. Aggarwala also asked Sibal to issue a public apology within 72 hours or face a no-confidence motion.

In his letter to Sibal, the former SCBA president criticised the senior lawyer for describing the incident as a "symptomatic malaise" and suggested that such incidents are commonplace, as per newswire ANI.

He also called the resolution "invalid" as the SCBA Executive Committee's official approval was not there. Aggarwala also accused Sibal of using his position to undermine the incident.

Furthermore, he accused the senior advocate of conflict of interest as he represented the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in related cases while getting such resolutions passed in the SCBA.

Aggarwala's letter read: "You have been representing the government of West Bengal in the related cases before Hon'ble Supreme Court. As a lawyer, you have every right to accept and argue cases. However, on August 21, 2024, you circulated a purported Resolution of the SCBA under your signature, describing the RG Kar Medical College incident as 'symptomatic malaise', and said the 'resolution' hoped that such incidents that have taken place throughout the country are not repeated."

Decrying the resolution as 'mischievous, dangerous, insensitive', Aggarwala called it a grave injustice to the victim as well as doctors, trainees and students who are still protesting for safe work environment. He also said that by issuing a resolution, Sibal not only attempted to influence the apex court and the probe but also damaged the credibility and integrity of the SCBA President's role.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 15 locations, including the premises of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, in connection with a case alleging financial irregularities at the hospital.

When asked whether the agency has found any evidence, a CBI official said, "Bahut kuch hai (Quite a lot)." The CBI, which took over the probe in the case after the Calcutta High Court's order, indicated the crime scene could have been tampered with.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A day later, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested for the crime.