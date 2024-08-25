Kolkata rape-murder: After Sandip Ghosh, main accused Sanjay Roy undergoing lie detection test at Presidency Jail

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, is undergoing the lie detection test at the Presidency Jail. Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, according to news agency PTI.

Roy's test comes just a day after RG Kar's former Principal Sandip Ghosh and three other persons underwent the polygraph test on Saturday. The CBI, which is probing the brutal rape-murder case, had sought permission from court to put seven persons including Roy and former principal of the medical college through the lie detector test.

The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe. A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old doctor was found in the Seminar hall of the medical college. A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the body resulted in the arrest of Roy. Roy was working with the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer since 2019.

Earlier this week, the CBI told the Supreme Court that the crime scene was altered by the time it took over the probe which suggests there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the doctor.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also started probe probe into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College. Earlier today, CBI sleuths conducted searches on the premises of Sandip Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata. The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 am, while others were grilling Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the medical establishment, among others.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI team reached Ghosh's residence around 6 am but was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors. The other officers of the central agency went to the residence of a supplier in Howrah. "Vashisth is being questioned on how much he knew about the financial irregularities that happened in the hospital when he was the MSVP," a source told the news agency.

Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal's office in the hospital and also went to the canteen in the academic building. They asked present principal Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay to reach the hospital in the morning and accompany them during their searches in the medical establishment.

(With inputs from PTI)