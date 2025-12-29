Aravalli row: SC stays Aravalli range order, flags need for fresh review amid ecological concerns

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its November 20 order that had accepted a uniform definition for the Aravalli Hills and ranges, following strong pushback from environmentalists and opposition parties concerned about potential harm to the ecologically fragile region.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the formation of a new expert committee to further examine the issues linked to the definition of the Aravallis. The court also issued notices to the Centre and the four affected states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Haryana — seeking their response to the suo motu case.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The now-paused November order had accepted the recommendations of a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) panel, which proposed a standardised definition aimed at conserving the ancient mountain system. Alongside, the court had imposed a ban on granting new mining leases in the Aravalli areas until further expert review.

According to the MoEF&CC committee’s report, any landform in designated Aravalli districts rising 100 metres or more above local relief would be considered an “Aravalli Hill.” Two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other were to be classified as part of an “Aravalli Range.” The definition extended to supporting slopes, hillocks, and surrounding landforms enclosed by the lowest contour lines.

The judgement, part of the long-running TN Godavarman Thirumulpad environmental litigation, underscored the ecological significance of the Aravallis — calling them a “green barrier” against the Thar desert’s eastward expansion and a vital biodiversity hotspot.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Gavai, who authored the 29-page order, noted: “We further accept the recommendations with regard to the prohibition of mining in core/inviolate areas with exception as carved out of the ... committee's report.”

The court directed authorities to map out zones for mining and conservation, stressing that no new leases be granted until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM), to be finalised by MoEF&CC and ICFRE, is in place. Existing mining operations may continue but must comply with the committee’s guidelines.