Facing mounting protests and criticism over the Supreme Court's recent order on the definition of the Aravalli Hills, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said there had been widespread confusion and misinterpretation of the Centre's position, asserting that there were "no relaxations on the Aravalli."

"There are no relaxations on the Aravalli. The Aravalli range spreads across four states of the country, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. A petition regarding it has been pending in court since 1985. There should be strict mining norms, and we agree to that," Yadav said.

He said the Supreme Court of India had directed all four states to adopt a uniform definition of the Aravalli range. According to Yadav, confusion had arisen due to how the 100-metre criterion was being portrayed in public discourse. "The Supreme Court told all four states that the Aravalli should have a similar definition in all four states. Some YouTube channels misinterpret the 100-metre range as the top 100 metres, which is not true," he said.

Clarifying the definition, Yadav said, "If the base structure of a hill extends 20 metres below the ground and rises up to 100 metres, that entire structure is considered part of the hill. There has been confusion that only the upper 100 metres are counted and that excavation can be carried out below that, but that is not the case. The 100 metres refers to the full spread of the hill from top to bottom."

He added that even land between hill formations would fall under protection. "Even if there is a gap of 500 metres between two hill ranges, that area will also be considered part of the Aravalli range," Yadav said, adding that, "With this definition, 90% of the area comes under the protected zone."

Yadav said mining activity would remain extremely limited. "In the total area of 1.47 lakh square kilometers of the Aravalli, mining can happen in only 2% of the area. No mining is allowed in Delhi, nor will it be permitted in the future. Mining is banned in Delhi," he said.

Environmental experts and activists have raised alarm over the Supreme Court's November 20, 2025 order accepting the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on defining Aravalli Hills and Ranges. Critics described the decision as "a death warrant" for Rajasthan’s oldest mountain range and warned that up to 90 per cent of the Aravallis could vanish if the ruling is implemented.

Under the accepted definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other."

Protests against the new definition were held on Saturday in Gurugram and Udaipur. In Gurugram, activists and local residents gathered outside the residence of cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, holding placards reading "Save Aravalli, Save the Future" and "No Aravalli, No Life." They expressed concern that the order could open the door to mining, construction and commercial activity.

