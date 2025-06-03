‘Are you a historian or a linguist’: Karnataka HC slams Kamal Haasan for ‘Kannada born out of Tamil’ remark

No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments, stated the Karnataka High Court as it rebuked actor Kamal Haasan as it heard his plea to release his upcoming film Thug Life in the state. Haasan faced severe backlash for his statement that Kannada language was born out of the Tamil language. Amid threats and calls to boycott the film by pro-Kannada groups, Haasan had approached the court to ensure there was no disruption.

“Water, land and language — Jala, Nila, Bashe — are important to citizens. The division of this country was on linguistic lines,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, who questioned Haasan’s unwillingness to apologise for the statement. “No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments,” the judge said.

“No language can be born out of another. Where is the material to support this? And what has happened? Disharmony. And what have the people of Karnataka asked? An apology,” the judge said. “The circumstances were created by Kamal Haasan, and he has said he will not apologise? You have undermined the sentiment of the people of Karnataka ... On what basis? Are you a historian? Or a linguist?” he asked.

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa, who appeared for Kamal Haasan, said that the statement was not intended to offend anyone or that it was not so drastically wrong.

Justice Nagaprasanna responded, “Why do you want the film to run in Karnataka? Leave it. Freedom of expression cannot be stretched to hurting sentiments of a mass. You apologise, then no problem. You want to earn some crores from Karnataka also.”

The court was also displeased with Haasan seeking protection from the police. It said that the situation was created by Kamal Haasan and an apology would have solved everything. “In law, we will consider. But look at the attitude!” he said.

Speaking at the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai on May 24, Haasan stated that "Kannada is born out of Tamil”, leading to calls to halt the film's release, scheduled for June 5 in Karnataka. In his petition, filed through the Chief Executive Officer of his production company Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan urged the court to direct the Karnataka state government, the police department, and film trade bodies not to obstruct the film’s release. The petition also requests the Director General of Police and the City Police Commissioner to ensure adequate security arrangements for the screening.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), responding to demands from pro-Kannada protesters, banned the release of the film in Karnataka. The KFCC announced this decision on May 30 after issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to Kamal Haasan to issue a public apology.

Kamal Haasan dismissed the demands for a public apology, stating he would apologise only if he was wrong, which he believes is not the case. He said, "I've been threatened before. If I'm wrong, I'll apologise. If I'm not, I won't. This is my lifestyle, please don't tamper with it."