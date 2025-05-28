'Not qualified to talk about...': Kamal Haasan on Kannada-Tamil row

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who recently stirred controversy with his remark that “Kannada was born out of Tamil,” has clarified that his comment was made out of affection, not disrespect. “What I said was said out of love, and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn’t mean anything,” he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Haasan added, “Tamil Nadu is a state where a Menon has been our Chief Minister, a Reddy has been our Chief Minister, a Tamil has been our CM, and a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our Chief Minister,” underscoring the state’s history of inclusive leadership.

The backlash over his remark intensified, with pro-Kannada groups burning his posters in Karnataka and even discussing a possible ban ahead of his upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Activists insisted Kannada has a deep-rooted, independent linguistic history and demanded an apology.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police against Haasan, seeking action over his statement.

Acknowledging the controversy, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader conceded that politicians, including himself, “may not be the most qualified to discuss language matters.”

Advertisement

Despite the uproar, Haasan’s political fortunes appear unaffected. The DMK on May 28 announced its Rajya Sabha candidates and allocated one seat to MNM. Though the party skipped the recent Lok Sabha elections, it joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in March 2024 and continues to play a role in Tamil Nadu’s coalition politics.