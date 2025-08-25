'Arrest all accused, submit report in 3 days': NCW to UP Police DGP on Greater Noida murder case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a major decision after reports of the brutal killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida. Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

On Sunday, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said in a statement that she has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police. She has called for “the immediate arrest of all accused, strict action under relevant provisions of law, and a fair and time-bound investigation into the case,” PTI reported.

She has also asked the police to provide protection to Nikki’s family and the witnesses. The DGP has been directed to submit a detailed action taken report within three days, according to PTI.

Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit have all been arrested by the police. Officials said that Vipin, who was first taken into custody on Saturday, was later shot in the leg “during an alleged attempt to escape police custody while being escorted to recover evidence.”

According to the FIR registered at Kasna Police Station on August 22, Nikki was brutally beaten before being “doused with a flammable substance and set on fire” at her home in Sirsa village. Videos recorded by her elder sister Kanchan, who is married to Rohit, were shared on social media. The videos showed Nikki being dragged by her hair and later in flames.

According to police, Nikki died from burn injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi. The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with “murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment.”

Her family alleged that she had been harassed for dowry since her marriage in 2016. They said a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery had already been given, but later her in-laws demanded “Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.