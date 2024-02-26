‘Arrest Sheikh Shahjahan’: Calcutta High Court reprimands Bengal in Sandeshkhali case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, who is accused of sexual assault and land grab in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. The court criticised the authorities for their inaction, as the allegations were reported four years ago.

The court stated that there is no stay on the arrest of Shahjahan and asked officials to issue a public notice regarding legal actions against him. The hearing will continue on March 4.

The court issued a clarification in response to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's claim that the Bengal government couldn't arrest Sheikh Shahjahan due to the court "tying the hands of the police." The court emphasized that there is no interim order staying the arrest and instructed officials to publish a public notice about legal actions initiated against Shahjahan.

"It is surprising to note that incidents in the area were reported to state police four years ago and that it has taken four years for the cases to mature into 42 chargesheets", the High Court said.

In the proceedings, it was disclosed that 43 FIRs were registered until December of the previous year, with 42 of them leading to the filing of charge-sheets.

The court emphasized that a misleading impression has been conveyed, suggesting that there is an interim order staying the arrest. However, the court clarified that there is no record of such a stay being in effect. “Therefore he should be arrested,” the bench said.

Protests in Sandeshkhali erupted after several women accused Shahjahan and his supporters of sexual assault and land grab.

The court directed authorities to publish a public notice in newspapers, notifying the initiation of legal actions against Sheikh Shahjahan. Regarding the visits of politicians to the area despite Section 144 restrictions, the court questioned the necessity of such gatherings when the public is already agitated. The hearing is scheduled to continue on March 4.

Meanwhile, Banerjee continued his criticism, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to hold three rallies in Bengal in early March, just days before the Election Commission announces dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Citing the arrests of Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mallick by the ED in July 2022 and October 2023 on money laundering and corruption charges, Mr Banerjee claimed that his party did not "spare" them, unlike the BJP, which, according to him, sometimes branded individuals as thieves and later inducted them after forming alliances.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes received 50 such complaints, while state government officials received nearly 1,250 complaints, including 400 related to land issues.

Shahjahan has been elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5. The region has seen multiple violent protests recently, with the house of Trinamool Congress leader Sankar Sardar being ransacked by women protesters on Monday.

