'Arvind ji, AAP senior leadership to decide': Manish Sisodia on return as Delhi Dy CM

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that there is no need to hurry on deciding whether he will return as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi or not. Manish Sisodia is currently out on bail in the alleged excise policy scam.

In his first interview after getting bail, Sisodia told India Today, "It can be done, but I'm not in a hurry." While assuring AAP supporters, the senior AAP leader said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be back soon.

He said that any decision about him becoming the Deputy Chief Minister will be taken when Kejriwal comes back. "When Arvind ji comes, the Chief Minister and the party's senior leadership will decide whether I should stay in party promotion or in the government," he said.

He also said that at present, he is busy meeting everyone. Manish Sisodia also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to break the AAP by jailing leaders. The senior AAP leader said that charges against him were fabricated.

He added that he did not think that he would be jailed even a few months before. The AAP leader, considered second-in-command after Kejriwal, said that he was confident because making allegations against one another is normal in politics.

He mentioned that there has to be a reason behind sending someone to jail or arresting an individual. Sisodia also mentioned that when one enters the politics of 'activism' wherein the objective is to usher in reforms and fight corruption, one should not expect a "red carpet welcome."

"In that manner, I was prepared mentally. However, I never thought I would be in jail in liquor policy for 17 months," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday released Sisodia on bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The senior AAP leader was released on bail after around 17 months of incarceration. While granting bail to Sisodia, the top court said that he had been deprived of the right to speedy trial.

In February last year, the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Different courts rejected Sisodia's bail applications seven times.

(With inputs from Preeti Chaudhary)