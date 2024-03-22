scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Rahul Gandhi to meet Delhi CM’s family to offer legal help

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after a team of ED officials arrived at his residence to interrogate him and to conduct searches in connection with the ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED; Rahul Gandhi to meet his family Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED; Rahul Gandhi to meet his family

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s family to assure them of his support as the Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party national convener on Thursday. 

According to India Today sources, Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal  or his family on Friday to offer assistance on legal recourse, the sources stated. 

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc have unanimously condemned Kejriwal’s arrest, and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party, BJP, for using “unfair means” to create obstacles before the opposition parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Moreover, AAP has put an application in the Supreme Court against the arrest of Kejriwal. “We have put an application in the Supreme Court against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It will be mentioned in the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. We hope that the Supreme Court will protect democracy…” said Atishi. 

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday after a team of ED officials arrived at his residence to interrogate him and to conduct searches in connection with the ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case. He was taken to the central agency’s headquarters, where he will undergo a medical test today before appearing for questioning. 

Hours before his arrest, the Delhi Chief Minister, failed to obtain interim protection from coercive action by ED at the Delhi High Court. Kejriwal was issued nine summonses by the ED, all of which he had skipped. 

After his arrest, AAP workers and leaders staged a protest, while BJP leaders lauded the development. 

Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
