Arvind Kejriwal to stay in jail for now, Delhi HC stays bail till its order is out

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the Delhi's trial court order that granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till it pronounces its order. The Enforcement Directorate moved the HC on Friday seeking stay on the Rouse Avenue Court's Thursday order.

The ED argued that the trial court's order is flawed and it was not given adequate time to oppose Kejriwal's bail.

In its order today, the Delhi High Court said that it would take 2 to 3 days to pronounce the order on EDs stay application.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the ED, on Friday said the trial court's decision to grant bail to Kejriwal was "perverse" and highlighted serious procedural irregularities.

The HC asked the Aam Aadmi Party leader's counsel to file their written submissions with respect to the Enforcement Directorate's plea opposing the Rouse Avenue Court's decision.

The entire order is expected to be announced by Monday or Tuesday.

The ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal in March over money laundering allegations while framing the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Kejriwal upon submitting a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The stipulations for his release encompassed refraining from any involvement in the investigation process or exerting any influence on potential witnesses pertinent to the ED's money laundering inquiry. In conjunction with these terms, Kejriwal was directed to attend court appearances as necessary and extend full cooperation to aid in the investigation of the case.