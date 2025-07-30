As IMD predicts rainfall in J&K for next 3 days, Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended on July 31

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to severe weather conditions, impacting the movement of pilgrims from Jammu to the base camps in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The decision, announced on Wednesday, follows forecasts of heavy rainfall and potential flash floods.

Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, stated, "In view of the inclement weather conditions on the yatra routes, as an abundant precaution, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on July 31." This suspension aims to ensure the safety of the thousands of pilgrims undertaking the trek.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) over the next three days, with intense showers and gusty winds expected in several areas.

"There is possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu Division (Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri & Samba districts) mainly towards late night/early mornings," said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

Ahmad further warned of adverse conditions, stating, "There is possibility of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides & shooting stones during the above period." Authorities remain vigilant and are advising caution to prevent any mishaps in the region.

Water levels in rivers and streams are expected to rise, raising concerns about waterlogging in low-lying areas. "Water logging in few low lying areas of Jammu Division also expected," Ahmad noted, highlighting potential disruptions in daily life.

Despite the challenges, nearly 3.93 lakh pilgrims have already visited the holy cave shrine. The authorities remain committed to keeping pilgrims informed about any changes.

With the weather expected to stabilise soon, Mukhtar Ahmad shared, "Aug 1-3 will be generally hot and humid with brief spell of rain/thundershower activity at few places." Pilgrims and locals alike are hopeful for improved conditions in the days to come.

As a precaution, Kumar clarified, "Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31." This measure is crucial for ensuring the safety of all participants and preventing any unforeseen incidents.

Authorities continue to monitor the weather closely, urging all individuals to abide by advisories and maintain safety protocols during this period of unstable weather patterns.