As Mumbai gets ravaged by heavy rains, IMD issues red alert for Konkan, ghat regions till Aug 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for Konkan, including Mumbai and ghat areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till August 20.

The alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar will remain in place till Wednesday morning, an IMD official said. The department also forecast scattered heavy rain in Marathwada and thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40–50 kmph in parts of the state.

Officials said the heavy showers are linked to a depression that moved across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning, which is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours. Other systems, including an offshore trough from south Gujarat to north Kerala and an upper air circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, are also fuelling the rainfall.

In Mumbai, schools and colleges were shut as the city reeled under continuous downpours. Santacruz in the western suburbs recorded 129.1 mm rainfall in 12 hours, Juhu 128.5 mm, Chembur 125 mm and Bandra 108.5 mm. Vikhroli reported 139.5 mm, while Colaba and Byculla received 55.4 mm and 88.5 mm respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai recorded 177 mm within six to eight hours.

The downpour disrupted both road and air travel. Several areas, including Andheri Subway, Chembur, Juhu and Dadar, were waterlogged. IndiGo issued a travel advisory citing delays due to waterlogged access roads and heavy traffic around the airport.

At least 253 flights were delayed, and some were diverted to Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Train services were also hit. Central Railway suspended operations on the Harbour Line between CSMT and Kurla after tracks were submerged. With the Mithi River overflowing, services between Thane-CSMT and Mankhurd-CSMT were halted, and several long-distance trains were short-terminated at Thane.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised residents to remain indoors unless necessary and shared its helpline (1916) for emergencies.

The red alert also covers Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat and Ratnagiri districts, while an orange alert has been issued for parts of Jalgaon, Latur and Chandrapur. The IMD has forecast heavy rain in Maharashtra till August 21, with Konkan and ghat areas likely to be worst hit.