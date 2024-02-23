Ashwini Vaishnaw accuses Uddhav Thackeray govt of slowing down bullet train project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Friday that the first bullet train project in India would have made more progress if the previous government of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra had expedited permissions. He insisted that the high-speed line will stimulate economic growth. Vaishnaw, while inspecting the project work, announced that the Surat-Bilimora section on the 508-km-long corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad might be operational by July-August 2026. He added that the other sections would follow sequentially.

The forthcoming bullet train corridor will offer both 'limited stop' and 'all stop' services, he said. The limited-stop trains are expected to traverse the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours, while the all-stop service will take approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the minister.

The project, overseen by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), has planned a total of 12 stations. Vaishnaw expressed that the project could have advanced further if the former Uddhav Thackeray government had expedited permissions. He noted that once the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis (Shiv Sena-BJP) government took office, permissions were granted within 10 days.

In 2022, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray collapsed following a rebellion by Shinde, who splintered Shiv Sena. Shinde allied with the BJP, forming a new government and becoming the Chief Minister, while Fadnavis assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

The Railway Minister recently announced that the 284-km bullet train corridor viaduct in Gujarat is ready, crediting speedy progress. He revealed that similar progress is being made in Maharashtra. Despite previous delays by the Thackeray government, efforts will be made to expedite the project, he stated. He further emphasized that high-speed rail projects should be evaluated economically rather than as transport initiatives.

Vaishnaw stated that high-speed connectivity will transform areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad into a single economic zone, providing a significant economic boost. To expedite tunnel construction, innovations have been implemented and work has been initiated from four different points, including two shafts, one additionally driven intermediate tunnel (ADIT), and one final point at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) station.

Despite the complexities and difficulties associated with the corridor, where trains will operate at 320 kmph, comprehending the entire technology is the project's primary objective. The bullet train corridor includes a 21-km-long tunnel, with a 7-km undersea stretch, which is a challenging task. The tunnel's deepest point is 56 metres, with a width of 40 feet, and trains will operate inside the tunnel at speeds of 300-320 kmph.

(With PTI inputs)