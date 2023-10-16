'If they can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers, I can...': Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe on BJP

Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said if the BJP can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers at the Narendra Modi stadium, he can also talk to socialist parties.

While addressing a gathering of 21 socialist parties, Thackeray acknowledged that past disagreements with socialist parties were principally ideological, stemming from varied political views and strategies between his party and the socialists. However, he maintained that these differences can be resolved for the larger cause of democracy.

He also mentioned that his father Bal Thackeray had united with socialist leaders for the common cause of Samyukta (united) Maharashtra despite several differences.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray, accusing him of committing a 'sin' by pandering to socialist ideologies. Shinde, an arch-rival of Thackeray, has held the latter accountable for the alleged deviation from the party's founding principles.

"We had ideological differences even though our objective was the same. Differences can be resolved when we sit and talk," Thackeray said at the gathering.

Thackeray also highlighted the story of George Fernandes, who challenged and defeated the industrialist-supported strongman of Mumbai in the 1960s, SK Patil. As a trade union leader, Fernandes made a mark by building trust and rallying confidence among the populace, which was essential in his bid to unseat Patil, he added.

"It can happen even now if we stand united for democracy. Cadres are very important and if we have a strong cadre, there is no need to fear," he added.

Despite having several differences, Thackeray said Shiv Sena- founded in 1966--and socialist parties came together on issues like Samyukta Maharashtra.

"Samajwadis also played an important role in the movement against Emergency. Despite differences, Acharya Atre, SA Dange and (Bal) Thackeray were on the same page during the movement for a united Maharashtra," he added.

In a hard-hitting tirade against the BJP, Thackeray criticised the party's growth strategy, accusing them of wanting to "grow by destroying others". He alleged that the party currently "doesn't want anyone" to join it. Thackeray recalled the 1987 assembly bypoll, claiming BJP allied with Shiv Sena (then undivided) after it realised the potency of consolidating Hindu votes to secure an election win.

"At this moment, I have nothing to offer you because I possess nothing. When you join hands with someone who cannot offer you anything, it is true friendship," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

He further criticised BJP of splitting parties and alliances which are doing well.

"If the BJP can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers at the Narendra Modi stadium, I can also talk to socialist parties. Many of them may be Muslims but they are nationalists who want to protect the country's democracy," he said.

Thackeray further accused Jan Sangh, the forerunner of BJP, for splitting the Janata Party on the dual membership issue.

Speaking in Thane on Sunday night, Shinde said, "Even Balasaheb Thackeray will not forgive such an act of joining hands with Congress and socialists. Uddhav has committed a sin of joining hands with socialists who insulted and opposed Balasaheb Thackeray in his lifetime".

With inputs from PTI

