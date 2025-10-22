'Asim Munir's version of a hard state crushes democracy': Imran Khan blasts Pak Army chief

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accused Army chief General Asim Munir of turning Pakistan into a "hard state" through repression, saying that democratic freedoms and the rule of law have been replaced by "Asim Law."

"In its true sense, a hard state means a country where the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law, justice, and democratic freedoms prevail...However, Asim Munir's version of a 'hard state' means a system where all democratic pillars are crushed and replaced by 'Asim Law'," Khan said in a post on X.

"Let it be clear... no state can ever become 'hard' or strong without the support and consent of its people. The atrocities being committed under the so-called Asim Law are not strengthening the state; rather, they are weakening its very foundations," he said.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail for more than two years in multiple cases.

Khan alleged that he is being held in total isolation at Adiala Prison. "I am being kept in complete isolation. There has never been a greater example of political victimisation in Pakistan's history. I am being denied basic facilities guaranteed under the jail manual," he wrote.

He said that over the past 10 months, he had been allowed to speak to his sons only once, and that too for two short intervals of three minutes each. "I am not only being deprived of fundamental human rights but also being denied the right, as party leader, to meet my political colleagues. Continuous hurdles are being placed in meetings with my lawyers, party members, and family. This is a clear and blatant violation of my basic and legal rights," Khan said.

Referring to his party's time in power, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said, "During our government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoyed peace as a result of sound policies. But since the regime change, the situation has been deteriorating continuously."

The current tensions, he added, with Afghanistan were deeply concerning. "Hatred and confrontation serve no one's interest; only policies made by genuine representatives of the people can provide a lasting solution to terrorism."

His close aide Zulfi Bokhari said on X that Khan will remain in complete isolation until October 29, with no one allowed to meet him. "Yesterday, Bushra Bibi's family was forced to wait outside Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi, for over six hours, only to be denied visitation and even the right to deliver her basic daily essentials. This is not just cruelty, it’s a blatant violation of fundamental human and prisoner rights," Bokhari said.

(With inputs from PTI)