'Ask Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory in Pakistan': Donald Trump trolled after his mediation effort

Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a senior cardiologist from Bengaluru, on Monday shared a rather sarcastic take on US President Donald Trump's failed attempt at arriving at a ceasefire between India and Pakistan amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

He said in his post on X that if Donald Trump believes that Pakistan is a great country, he should probably ask Elon Musk to set up a Tesla factory in India's western neighbour.

"If Trump thinks Pakistan is a great country, he should ask Elon Musk to set up the Tesla factory in Pakistan (sic)," Dr Krishnamurthy said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Dr Krishnamurthy, however, was not the only one to have fun with the ultimate egg-on-the-face situation for Trump. Social media users had a field day, with some saying that Musk would have a market edge.

"From self driving vehicles to self exploding vehicles. He will have a complete market edge," a netizen wrote.

"Factory start hone see pehle sab loot jaayega," a second user said.

Another user commented: "It's time for America to allow free immigration from that great country!"

Donald Trump announces ceasefire, gets egg on his face

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social and said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after mediation by the US, bringing a halt to 4 days of heavy exchange of fire. India said that Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart and agreed to a ceasefire from 5 pm on the same day.

Hours after the truce agreement became public knowledge, Pakistan violated the ceasefire as artillery shelling was reported in Jammu's Palanwalla, Akhnoor, RS Pura, and Rajouri sectors along the Line of Control (LoC). The air defence systems shot down drone/suspicious unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Baramulla.

Blackouts were declared in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pathankot, and other areas. Given ceasefire violations and drone attacks by Pakistan, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X: "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"