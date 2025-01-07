'Atishi is lying, doesn't want to offend Kejriwal': BJP fires back over claims on CM residence allotment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena of misleading the public over the cancellation of the allotment of Bungalow No. 6, Flag Staff Road, the residence previously occupied by Arvind Kejriwal. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya alleged that Atishi was "lying" and claimed she had refused to move into the bungalow initially allotted to her.

"Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is LYING. She was allotted SheeshMahal on 11-Oct-2024. She hasn’t still occupied it because she doesn’t want to offend Arvind Kejriwal. Hence, the allotment was withdrawn, and two more bungalows have been offered to her, instead," Malviya stated.

Malviya also shared a withdrawal letter dated January 6, which outlined the reasons for the cancellation of the allotment. The letter stated: “Under these circumstances and aforesaid reasons, the offer of allotment of Bungalow No. 6, Flag Staff Road, issued to Ms. Atishi, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi vide letter no F.A(6 Flag Staff Road)PWD&H/2024/1472-73 dated 11-10-2024 by Public Works Department Secretariat, Govt. of NCT of Delhi stands withdrawn, with immediate effect.”

The letter further mentioned: “In the light of withdrawal of offer letter dated 11.10.2024, it is further proposed by PWD to offer two bungalows viz bungalow No. 2 at 8 Raj Niwas Lane, Civil Lines, New Delhi & bungalow No. 115 at Ansari Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi to choose one, for which a separate 'offer letter' will be issued to Ms. Atishi, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi.”

According to Malviya, Atishi had been given the option of selecting either of the two newly proposed residences after refusing to accept the "SheeshMahal". “She must pick one immediately and STOP LYING,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Atishi alleged that the central government canceled the allotment of the Chief Minister’s residence at 6 Flag Staff Road for the second time in three months. She claimed she received the eviction letter a day before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

However, Malviya refuted the eviction claim, asserting that Atishi never took possession of "Sheesh Mahal", which was allotted to her on October 11, 2024. He said Atishi already has an official residence at 17 AB Mathura Road and has been offered two other lavish bungalows.

"The allotment of Sheesh Mahal has been withdrawn, as we learn, for two key reasons: 1. Failure to take possession: She was required to take possession within a week of allotment but failed to do so even after three months, in violation of rules. 2. CBI/ED investigation: The Sheesh Mahal is under scrutiny by the CBI/ED, with a CAG report confirming corruption in its construction."

Malviya said that when the house was allotted, one of the conditions was that Atishi must cooperate with the investigations. "However, she deliberately avoided taking possession, leaving the house locked and obstructing the investigating agencies."

Atishi's eviction letter came amid an ongoing probe into the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence. A leaked Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report indicated that the renovation costs had ballooned from the initially approved Rs 7.61 crore in 2020 to Rs 33.66 crore by April 2022, representing a 342% increase.