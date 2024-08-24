scorecardresearch
Ayodhya: Man gives 'triple talaq' after burning his wife's face as she praises PM Modi

Ayodhya: Man gives 'triple talaq' after burning his wife's face as she praises PM Modi

The incident escalated when Mariyam noted the developmental changes in Ayodhya during a visit to Lata Chowk with her husband

A case of domestic violence has emerged from Ayodhya, where a Muslim woman, identified as Mariyam, alleges that she was physically assaulted and subsequently divorced by her husband after expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

The incident escalated when Mariyam noted the developmental changes in Ayodhya during a visit to Lata Chowk with her husband. Her remarks, which she intended as praise, reportedly provoked an extreme reaction from her husband, Arshad. 

In a video appeal addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mariyam recounted her ordeal, stating that her only "mistake" was commenting positively on the city’s transformation. Following her praise, her husband subjected her to physical violence, ultimately burning her face with a hot substance and issuing a triple talaq.

Mariyam explained that her marriage to Arshad had taken place on December 13. After the incident, she was initially sent to her parental home before being allowed to return, where the abuse continued. She described a horrific episode where her husband’s family supported the violence, including an instance where hot lentils were poured on her face, leading to severe burns.

The resurfacing of this video has reignited discussions surrounding the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling and the ongoing challenges faced by women in marriage and family law within the Indian legal system.

The Supreme Court of India, in a landmark ruling on August 22, 2017, declared the practice of Triple Talaq unconstitutional. This practice allowed a man to divorce his wife immediately by uttering the word ‘talaq’ three times, effectively granting him unilateral control over the dissolution of marriage.

Following a complaint lodged by Maryam in Bahraich, eight family members, including Arshad, have been charged in the case. The charges are related to assault, abuse, threats, as well as violations of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.
 

Published on: Aug 24, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
