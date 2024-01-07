scorecardresearch
Business Today
India
Feedback

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Flights to temple town start from this week. Here are all the details

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya is set to begin routine flights within a week, with an increase in the number of flights expected, according to an airport official. The airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been developed at a cost of over ₹ 1450 crore and is designed to serve approximately 10 lakh passengers each year.

The new Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya is all set to start routine flights within a week, according to an airport official. 

Additional flights are being introduced in response to passenger demand. 

At present, there is one commercial flight to Delhi by IndiGo and two non-scheduled flights. More flights are expected to begin on January 10. 

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, following the launch of the Ayodhya Railway Station. The inaugural IndiGo flight was commanded by Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity and wished passengers a safe journey. 

The airport's development, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India, followed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Government in April last year. 

The project, costing over ₹ 1450 crore, includes a terminal building spanning 6,500 square metres and designed to accommodate approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. 

The terminal's exterior reflects the architectural style of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the interiors feature local art and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram. The Ram Temple is set to open on January 22.

Published on: Jan 07, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
