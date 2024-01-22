Ram Mandir ceremony highlights: 'I apologise to Lord Ram', PM Modi's top quotes

Ayodhya Ram Mandir lhighlights: The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

The 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol was placed at the sanctum sanctorum during the pre-consecration rituals. PM Modi officiated the rituals, with the main ceremonies led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

-- Our Ram has arrived, after generations of wait.

-- Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple.

-- Jan 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.

--The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice.

--Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen.

--I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today

--Ram is not dispute, he is the solution.

--Some would say Ram temple's construction will set off firestorm. They should reconsider as Ram is energy not fire, solution not dispute

--Ram temple's construction reflection of Indian society's maturity; it's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too



-- India now full of positive energy. It will attain prosperity by being guided by tradition, modernity: PM Modi

-- Today, there is not even an iota of space for disappointment in the country

-- This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India...Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal...When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years

-- We have to now lay foundation of India of next 1,000 years; We take pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment

Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He also broke his 11-day fast after the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled.



