Ram Mandir ceremony highlights: 'I apologise to Lord Ram', PM Modi's top quotes

Ayodhya Ram Mandir lhighlights: The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.
The 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol was placed at the sanctum sanctorum during the pre-consecration rituals. PM Modi officiated the rituals, with the main ceremonies led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.
Here's what the PM said in his address to the gathering
-- Our Ram has arrived, after generations of wait.
-- Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple.
-- Jan 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.
--The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice.
--Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen.
--I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today
--Ram is not dispute, he is the solution.
--Some would say Ram temple's construction will set off firestorm. They should reconsider as Ram is energy not fire, solution not dispute
--Ram temple's construction reflection of Indian society's maturity; it's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too
-- India now full of positive energy. It will attain prosperity by being guided by tradition, modernity: PM Modi
-- Today, there is not even an iota of space for disappointment in the country
-- This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India...Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal...When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years
-- We have to now lay foundation of India of next 1,000 years; We take pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment
Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He also broke his 11-day fast after the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled.
Speaking at the Ram temple event in Ayodhya, PM Modi said he tried to visit places during his 11-day religious exercise where Lord Ram had set foot.
In Ram's period, the exile lasted only for 14 years...In this era, Ayodhya and the countrymen have endured hundreds of years of separation. Many of our generations have suffered this separation, he said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said it was an emotional moment for all of us, it (Ram Mandir) has come after a 500-year wait. "On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi."
PM Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. "The entire world would be enlightened after the Ram Lalla idol has been consecrated," said Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj after Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
Arriving with his wife Shloka Mehta, Ambani said, "This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here."
I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me, said Arun Yogiraj.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presents a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple to PM Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
PM Narendra Modi to shortly address the gathering at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed.
PM Modi performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony was completed amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.
PM Modi offers 'Chatra' to Lord Ram's idol during consecration rituals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla
Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai, the singer said after PM Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
