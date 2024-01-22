Ayodhya Ram Mandir: BJP veteran LK Advani to not attend consecration ceremony, cites extreme cold weather

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani will not attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony due to extreme cold weather. There has been skepticism around whether or not he will attend the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha event on January 22.

Last month, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said that Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are not likely to attend the ceremony due to their health and age.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters last month, "Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both." A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, however, said earlier in January that Advani would attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

VHP International Working President Alok Kumar told news agency ANI that required arrangements and medical facilities will be provided to Advani. The VHP invited Advani and Joshi in December to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Advani, along with his colleague Murli Manohar Joshi and former VHP chief late Ashok Singhal, was at the forefront of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

On Monday, Ram Lalla will finally enter the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after staying in a make-shift arrangement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the blindfold on Ram Lalla's idol at around 12:30 today after the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Film stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also likely to attend the event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut and Madhur Bhandarkhar are also among the film stars invited for the event.

Actors of the iconic 1987 TV serial Ramayan-- Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia Topiwala and Sunil Lahiri-- have also been invited for the Ram Mandir event.

