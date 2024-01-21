Ayodhya weather forecast: IMD predicts moderate fog, clear sky on January 22

The dense fog and cold wave conditions that have been affecting North India are expected to continue, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, for the specific event of the Ayodhya 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled for January 22, the forecast is somewhat more favorable.

The morning of January 22 in Ayodhya is predicted to experience "dry and shallow to moderate fog (200-800m visibility)," which should clear up later in the day, leading to mainly clear skies. There is no rain anticipated during the ceremony at the Ram Temple, which suggests that while there may be some initial inconvenience due to fog.

Ayodhya will experience moderate fog with nighttime temperatures ranging between 16-8 degrees Celsius and daytime temperatures hovering around 18-21 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast is particularly relevant given the importance of the day, with many expected to attend the ceremony. The IMD's update indicates that while Ayodhya, like much of northwest India, is under the influence of fog and cold wave conditions, it is likely to fare slightly better in terms of weather compared to regions such as Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana.

On January 19, IMD launched a dedicated webpage providing weather forecasts for Ayodhya, a significant move ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

The new webpage aims to provide timely and accurate weather information for Ayodhya and its surroundings, ensuring that attendees and organizers can plan accordingly. The forecast also includes an advisory of prolonged foggy conditions expected to persist over five consecutive days, which could impact visibility and travel plans for those journeying to the city.

